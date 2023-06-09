Kogi 2023: SDP candidate didn’t attend our school as he claimed — College

Barewa College in Zaria, Kaduna State has said that the claim by the candidate of the Social Democratic Party for the upcoming governorship election in Kogi State, Muritala Yakubu, that he attended the school was false.

The candidate had claimed in his forms for the November 11, 2023 election that he had a testimonial from the school.

Following this, a member of the Kogi East Elders Forum, Prof. Hassan Isah, had written to the school for the authentication of the claims of Yakubu.

The Principal of the school, Alhassan Isyaku, in his response to the request by Isah, said the governorship candidate was never a student of the school.

In his response, titled: “Re-Authentication of Testimonial: Muritala Yakubu B 14667,” which was leaked to the media on Friday, Isyaku said: Reference to your letter dated 30th May, 2023 for the above subject matter, I write to inform you that the above named was not a student of Barewa College Zaria.

“After thorough investigations in the following:

(i) 1995 Admissions register

(ii) 1998 WAEC gazette

(iii) List of admission

(iv) Classes files

“We could not find the above named student.

“We hope the information above will be useful.”

In his letter, addressed to the Principal of Barewa College, dated May 30, 2023, Professor Isah had written: “I hereby write to attach a testimonial issued to Muritala Yakubu by this highly prestigious institution.

“We would be most grateful for your assistance in confirming this information.”