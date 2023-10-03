Kogi 2023: SDP candidate, Ajaka not violent but peaceful – Council

The Kogi Chapter, Social Democratic Party (SDP) Campaign Council, says its governorship candidate, Murtala Yakubu-Ajaka is not violent but peaceful and caring in nature.

Isaiah Ijele, SDP Director General (DG) New Media, MuriSam Campaign Council, made the remark in a statement in Lokoja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the APC spokesperson, Kingsley Fanwo, had, during a news conference, accused the SDP of indulging in violence in desperation to win the November 11 poll.

But SDP campaign council described the conference as “nothing but a clear attempt towards character assassination against the personalities of SDP candidates and their supporters”.

“While we could have overlooked the kindergarten political activities of these desperados, it is important to clear the air against possible wrong perception of the image of the SDP in preparation for the November 11 election.

“Alhaji Murtala Yakubu-Ajaka and all his supporters are law abiding, steadfast, and respecters of the laid down principles of democracy and the all binding Electoral Act.

This is “unlike the APC, their supporters and the candidate they are finding difficult to push down the throat of Kogi citizens.

“The campaign of the SDP has been and will continue to be issue-based, devoid of any ethnic coloration.

“Our campaign is anchored on the promises of saving Kogi from the hands of individuals milking her resources dry, impoverishing the populace, ethnically dividing the state,” he said.

Ijele said that SDP as a party and its articulate candidate were out to rebuild the collapsed infrastructure of the state, creating a peaceful environment where businesses and unity will thrive and put Kogi on the path of prosperity.

According to him, there is no healthy legacy for APC candidate, Usman Ododo anywhere in Kogi to build on.

On the sad Friday’s saga at Koton Karfe, Ijele said that the SDP and its supporters were peaceful, uncompromising, law-abiding but were wickedly attacked by thugs that faithful day.

“There is a video evidence of peaceful gathering of SDP supporters before thugs invaded the venue with guns and machetes, destroying the venue, injuring our supporters and shooting sporadically at our convoy.

“Contrary to the position of Fanwo and the APC, it was our supporters that were attacked.

“We wish to state categorically that it is not true that the Commissioner of Police and other relevant authorities in the state were not aware of the SDP rally in Koton Karfe on that fateful day.

“The good thing was that after the attacks and destruction of our property, the people of Koton Karfe still came out to receive Yakubu-Ajaka, confirming their support for him, ” he said.

The DG, however, appreciated the good people of Koton Karfe for standing against the invasion and maintaining their support for Yakubu-Ajaka in the face of threats and attacks.

He added: “Be rest assured that Murtala Yakubu-Ajaka and the SDP will repay your love and steadfastness to the restoration movement.”