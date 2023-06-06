Kogi 2023: PDP supporters defect to APC

Former Executives of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area (LGA) of Kogi State have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors were received by Governor Yahaya Bello at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Lokoja, the capital city Tuesday.

Bello promised to ensure equal treatment for both old and new APC members.

He encouraged opposition politicians to join the party to contribute their quota to his administration’s efforts at enhancing the socio-economic well-being of the people.

Bello also stated that the proposed State University in Okunland, would enrol its first students before the end of his tenure.

He urged the people to unite for political participation and ato foster stronger bonds that could lead to socio-economic development to the state.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, a former member of the State House of Assembly and immediate past treasurer of the PDP in Kabba/Bunu, Alfred Bello, commended Bello for his exceptional performance in infrastructure development.

“The governor’s exemplary leadership, characterised by inclusiveness, fairness, justice and equity are some of s the reasons for our defection to the APC,” he said.

He commended Bello for the planned establishment of a state-owned university in Okunland, saying that access to tertiary education had been lacking in the area under the previous administrations.

He said that the gesture was a clear testament of Bello’s commitment toward ensuring that the state had unity among its diverse communities.

The former PDP chieftain assured of working for the victory of the APC in the November 6 State governorship election.