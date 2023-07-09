Kogi 2023: Okun people declare support for APC candidate

828 828

A political group in Kogi West Senatorial District, Okun United, has declared its support for the All Progressives Congress candidate for the November 11, 2023 governorship poll, Alhaji Ododo Usman.

The declaration was made at the official unveiling of Okun United for Ododo-Joel Project 2023 on Saturday.

At the launch in Kabba Local Government Area, Governor Yahaya Bello used the occasion to commend the Okun extraction of the APC for coming together with one voice to drum up support for the party’s candidate, saying victory was for the party .

Bello, who was represented by the APC State Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello, appreciated the convener of the event.

The APC Chairman said Bello had run a system of administration which performed well.

He said: “Today, the Okun extraction of the APC has decided to unite for Ododo to speak with one voice.

“I have no doubt in my mind about the victory.

“The election is as good as over seeing this calibre of people.

“I am proud and happy.

“I want to appreciate the convener and other leaders for ensuring that this is happening in Kabba.”

Governor Bello, however, tasked the party leaders to create a conducive platform for the defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party because they would add value to the electoral chances of the ruling party.

He said: “Nobody owns APC.

“We must be up and doing.

“We must see results.

“We must work for our candidate during this election and protect our votes.”

The Grand Patron of Okun United, David Jimoh, said the project was to support the Ododo/Joel mandate and to deliver their mandate to the governorship candidate in November.

Jimoh said: “I am happy we are here today as a people united to say that on the Ododo mandate we shall stand.

“We have a mandate and our mandate is to deliver come November.

“It is a done deal.

“I want to assure you that we will leave no stone unturned to deliver the mandate because he is our best bet.”

The Coordinator of the project, who was Adviser on Security to the Governor, Duro Omodara, said the project was not just a group, but a solid platform conceived to make valuable contributions toward the forthcoming election.

Omodara said: “Okunland desires a collective umbrella that will direct and unite us for common goals and objectives.

“This platform is expected to go beyond the upcoming elections.

“It is expected to remain a solid platform to support the government to articulate developmental programmes for our people.

“We therefore call on all not to look at the book cover, but the rich content that we intend to unfold that would lead us to greater heights.”