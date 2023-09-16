Kogi 2023: Mopamuro, locked down, as APC supporters stage solidarity walk for Usman Ododo

The ruling All Progressives Congress in Mopamuro, Friday, staged a solidarity walk in support of the Governorship candidate of the party, Usman Ododo.

Thousands of party members stormed the road to drum up support for Ododo, saying Mopamuro will remain the stronghold of the party.

The walk, which started in Odole Mopa at Johnbull Mechanical Workshop, covered other Wards in the Local Government Area, ending at Amuro.

Addressing the mammoth crowd, the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, said candidates promoting sectional agenda were living in the past and would be rejected in the Local Government.

The Executive Chairman of Mopamuro Local Government Area, Moses Sunday David, told the party faithful to ensure the Local Government replicates the feat in the last House of Assembly Election where the party won in all the 10 wards of the LGA.

The Member representing Mopamuro Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Olawumi Jacob, said his victory in March had strengthened the party, noting that the new lease of unity would ensure unprecedented victory.

The walk was attended by the Zonal Chairman of the party, Hon. Dare Anjorin; former Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hon. Bolanle Ampitan; former House of Assembly Member, Hon. Ademola Bello; Mopamuro LGA APC Chairman, Hon. Charles Abayomi Omoyele and the Secretary, Arc. Lawal Aina.

Others were: business mogul and APC stalwart, Dr. Ayodele Delex; Engr Sylvanus Babatunde Elewa; Dennis Komolafe and the Vice Chairman of the Local Government, Mercy Obajemu.

The enthusiastic party members pledged their total support and solidarity towards the victory of the candidate, Ododo.