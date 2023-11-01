Kogi 2023: Government debunks SDP’s alleged stakeholders’ arrest

The Kogi Government on Wednesday debunked alleged claims by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) that some of their stakeholders had been pencilled down for arrest in the wake of the state’s November 11 Governorship Election.

Kingsley Fanwo, Spokesman/Director of Media and Publicity, Kogi APC Campaign Council, made the denial in a statement in Lokoja on Wednesday.

The SDP had through its Director of New Media, Muri/Sam Campaign Council, Isaiah Ijele, insinuated that Governor Yahaya Bello had recently obtained a court order to arrest some key stakeholders of the party.

Ijele gave the names of those penciled down as the Director General, Muri/Sam Campaign Council, Sheikh Jibril Ibrahim, the Director General of Youths Mobilisation, Hon. Ahmed Attah, and other esteemed members of the Muri/Sam Campaign Council.

“The arrest plot is part of Bello’s desperation to salvage his failing administration through framing and arresting key leaders of our party.

“Therefore, we are making an urgent appeal to President Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, Inspector General of Police, and all relevant security agencies to take swift action and prevent Bello and his associates from proceeding with these unjust actions.

“We assert that elections should not be treated as acts of war or matters of life and death,” Ijele said.

But Fanwo described the allegations as another tempo of falsehood from the SDP to attract undue attention.

“But it’s unfortunate that the SDP will stop at nothing to push their noses in front as serious contenders when they know they stand no chance whatsoever, in the forthcoming governorship election.

“While we will urge security agencies to invite the fiction authors for questioning and to tender empirical facts to support their claims, we wish to dismiss the allegation as another attention-seeking, unimaginatively concocted lie aimed at creating panic and preemptively covering their satanic plans against the Kogi voters.

“As a responsible government, we wish to remind the Kogi voters of their resolve to continue and consolidate on the achievements of the past seven years, by voting for the APC Governorship Candidate, Alhaji Usman Ododo come November 11 governorship poll,” he said.

The campaign council spokesman added: “If there are plans to terrorise the Kogi people, security agencies will ensure it is scuttled and we are confident that November 11 will make history as the best election day in the history of our dear confluence state.”

He, however, called on security agencies to as a matter of necessity, urgency and professionalism, invite those behind the reckless and defenceless allegation to provide proofs.

According to him, issues like these are capable of spreading fear if not curtailed immediately.

Fanwo assured that as a campaign council, “we will continue to preach peace and togetherness as well as abide by the provisions of our laws.”