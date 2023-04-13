Kogi 2023: Deputy Governor, seven others withdraw as Gov. Bello unveils his anointed

Friday’s governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State took a dramatic turn on Thursday as the Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja, stepped down for the state’s Auditor-General, Ahmed Usman-Ododo.

Seven other aspirants, including a former Commissioner for Finance, David Adebanji-Jimoh, also stepped down.

Asiwaju Ashiru Idris and Okala Yakubu equally stepped down following Usman-Ododo’s endorsement by Governor Yahaya Bello.

Others who stepped down were Abdulkareem Asuku, Chief of Staff to Governor Bello, and the state’s Accountant-General, Momoh Jibrin.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that eight aspirants voluntarily withdrew from the race at a meeting held at the party’s secretariat in Lokoja on Thursday and presided over by Governor Bello.

The Chairman of the primary election committee, Governor Mohammed Bello Matawale of Zamfara State, confirmed the development after Thursday’s meeting.

Matawalle said: “All other aspirants who have not withdrawn from the race are free to participate in Friday’s direct primary election to be held across the state.

“The gentlemanly agreement was reached and announced at a stakeholders meeting of the party held on Thursday in Lokoja.”

Matawalle said Bello, who hosted the meeting, unveiled his anointed candidate in the person of Usman-Ododo.

While announcing his withdrawal from the race, Onoja thanked his leader, Governor Bello, and all his supporters for their love and prayers.

Onoja enjoined his supporters to allow love, patience and perseverance to lead at Friday’s primary election and at the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.