Kogi 2023: BYO declares support for APC’s candidate

The Buhari Youth Organisation on Saturday declared support for the All Progressives Congress candidate in the November 11, 2023 Kogi State gubernatorial election, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo.

The declaration was made by the National Vice President of the BYO, Chief Murtala Audu, when he visited the candidate.

Audu, according to a statement on Saturday, also visited Governor Yahaya Bello on Friday.

“We firmly believe that your candidacy represents a significant opportunity for positive change, growth, and development in our beloved state,” Audu, also the Vice-Chairman, Advisory Council, Arewa Youth for Tinubu, said.

Audu said he had donated branded cars and some other campaign materials in support of Ododo.

According to him, Ododo is a seasoned leader with a profound understanding of the challenges facing the state and has a clear vision for its future.

“His years of experience in public service and his commitment to serving the people have earned him our utmost respect and admiration,” he added.

Commending Bello for the great work done in the state, Audu said Ododo would complement the sterling performance of the governor.

He also applauded Ododo’s unwavering dedication to the welfare and well-being of the people of Kogi State.

He said: “Your policies and programmes are centered around key sectors such as security, education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and job creation.

“We are very sure that under the leadership of Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, Kogi state will witness remarkable progress and witness the much-needed transformation.

“As the former Auditor-General, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo’s leadership style is characterised by objectivity, transparency, and accountability.

“He has consistently demonstrated his ability to listen to the concerns of the people and translate them into practical solutions.

“We believe that his approach to governance will foster unity, promote participatory decision-making, and create an enabling environment for sustainable development.

“We are confident that with his leadership, our state will experience significant progress, improved social services, and a renewed sense of pride.”

The BYO leader called on all well-meaning citizens, political stakeholders and residents of Kogi State to rally behind Ododo’s candidacy.

Audu urged all to set aside their differences and come together in unity to work collectively towards building a brighter future for the state.

Commending Ododo for his willingness to serve and his commitment to the betterment of Kogi State, Audu expressed confidence in the candidate’s capacity to create happiness for all residents of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed November 11, 2023 for the conduct of Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States off-cycle governorship elections.