Kogi 2023: APC says Melaye adopting outdated strategy

The Kogi State Governorship Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress has faulted the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate, Dino Melaye, that the state governor, Yahaya Bello, plans to disrupt the November 11 governorship poll.

The council described Melaye’s claim as an “archaic warfare strategy of accusing the opponents of your plans.”

This is contained in a statement signed by the council’s Director, Media and Publicity, Kingsley Fanwo.

The party expressed optimism in the election, saying, “We are in the contest to win, free and fair. Some are in the contest to take donations to service their prodigal and irresponsible lifestyle while some are out to negotiate for the future.”

The statement further noted that the PDP candidate stands no chance in the November 11 election.

“Dino Melaye whose ‘ticket’ set fire to the PDP, leading to the detection of key leaders and officials of the party at all levels, knows that he stands no chance in the forthcoming election, hence, his usual drama of raising false alarms and claims that do not exist. The game is over for him.

“As incongruent as the allegations are, it is important to state unequivocally here that as a party, we will deploy all legal, constitutional and administrative means to protect our victory that is certain owing to the massive acceptance of our candidate by the Kogi people, ” he said.

The campaign council boasted that Bello’s performance since emerging as governor in 2015 has laid a smooth path for the party to win the election.

“With two Senators, six House of Reps members, 22 House of Assembly members, 21 council chairmen and all the ward councillors in the state, APC has all the required political structure to win a free and fair governorship poll. Our governor has done so well that the people will endorse his party as they have always done since 2015.

“We challenge the abandoned PDP governorship candidate to submit his claims to security agencies and be ready to defend them,” it said.

The council urged the state residents to be “unperturbed by their fear-mongering attitude and come out en masse to pass a vote of confidence on the All Progressives Congress that has changed the face of the state for good.

“It won’t be about noisemaking at the end of the day. It is about what we have done for the people as the party in power and the quality of our candidate who is a successful accountant, auditor, public officer and a good family man.”