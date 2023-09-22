Kogi 2023: APC LG campaign office vandalised by opposition thugs – Commissioner

The Campaign Office of All Progressives Congress in Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State has allegedly been vandalised by suspected thugs from opposition political parties.

Kingsley Fanwo, Spokesman for the Kogi State APC Governorship Campaign Council, made the allegation on Friday.

In a statement he issued in Lokoja, Fanwo said: “This is to bring to the attention of the general public and law enforcement agencies that our Campaign Office in Dekina LGA has been vandalised by hoodlums.

“We want to commend the people of Kogi East for standing by the candidate, who signposts the unity of our dear state and for believing in a united and prosperous state.”

READ ALSO:

Police confirm murder of 65-year-old man in Umuahia

Police release detained NURTW leaders – NLC

Hajj ’24: The new dimensions, by Fatima Sanda Usara

Fanwo, however, urged their supporters in Dekina LGA to avoid the temptation of launching a reprisal even in the face of provocation and intimidation, saying that APC stands for peace.

He claimed that APC governorship candidate, Usman Ododo, was widely accepted across the state.

He said that the Legal Directorate of the party was compiling a comprehensive report, after a preliminary report had been lodged.

When contacted, the State Secretary of the Social Democratic Party, Dr. Arome Okeme, denied the allegation and described it as the very architect of APC trying to drag his party in the mud.

Okeme said SDP and its supporters remained peaceful with full hope of victory at the November 11 governorship election in the state.