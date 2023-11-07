Kogi 2023: APC expresses concern over raid of its chieftains’ residences

The Kogi State Chapter of the APC has called on security agencies to be fair to all in carrying out their operations.

The call is coming on the heels of security raids on the residences of some APC chieftains in Kogi East, in which the party has expressed serious concerns.

In a statement issued by the Spokesperson/Director, Media and Publicity of the APC Campaign, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the ruling party reiterated that it welcomes every effort at ensuring a peaceful poll on Saturday November 11, 2023.

Explaining that the election is for the electorate to determine who leads the state from January 27, 2024, Fanwo said there shouldn’t be a reason for insecurity in the state.

He also expressed the concerns of the Campaign Council regarding the “needless raid on the residences of some of our chieftains in Kogi East”, saying that the party “holds the hope that they are not specifically targeted ahead of the election”.

The statement further read: “We hereby call on security agencies to act professionally, fairly and with the patriotic intent to maintain law and order before, during and after the election”.