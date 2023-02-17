Kogi 2023: Alleged Abuja-based ‘fake APC members’ ludicrous, laughable – Commissioner 

The Kogi Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, has described as ludicrous and laughable, cooked up allegations by a group he described as “illegal and unknown to the APC constitution”, Kogi Mandate Group, around the Delegates list for the All Progressives Congress’ forthcoming primary election in the State.

Fanwo in a press release signed Friday said the “phantom” group was an “unholy congregation of Abuja-based pretentious members of the party” who had no stake whatsoever in the Kogi State chapter of the APC, adding that no ward in Kogi is located in Abuja.

The Commissioner, who responded to a letter purportedly sent by the lawyers of the Group to the National Secretariat of the party, noted that the National Headquarters of the party followed due process in the exercise.

According to him, there is no ambiguity in the APC constitution on how congresses are conducted.

“The constitution of our party is very clear on how congresses are conducted. The National Headquarters of our party followed the due process required as well as all constitutional requirements, processes and procedures. There is no ward in Kogi that is domiciled in Abuja. Therefore, those who wish to participate in the process should come to Kogi State.

“The Congresses were held at the various wards across the state and delegates have been duly elected. The Governor is only interested in a peaceful APC that follows the dictates of its constitution,” Fanwo said.

He commended the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress for providing equal opportunities for all party members to participate in the Congresses.