The United Peoples’ Congress one of the political parties featuring in November16, governorship election in Kogi, has adopted Governor Yahaya Bello of All Progressives Congress as its candidate.

Moses Damisa, Kogi Chairman of the party, disclosed this during a news conference at the NUJ Press Centre on Friday in Lokoja.

Damisa said the adoption of Bello was due to similarities in ideologies and manifestos of both parties as well as their developmental objectives, adding that they also shared common development programmes.

He said that the party had watched with keen interest, infrastructural development of the Bello led APC administration in the state and its determination to do more.

The chairman lauded the governor’s programmes on youth and women empowerment as well as poverty alleviation among other people-oriented initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being of the people.

Damisa, therefore, enjoined members of the party to ensure victory for the APC by returning Bello to the Government House through their votes in the November 16 governorship election.

Earlier, Malam Suleiman Raji, state secretary of the party, stressed that arrangements had been made by the party to ensure that its members across the state vote for Bello on November 16.

