Kogi: 10 arrested over illegal mining, 50 trucks impounded

The Kogi State Government has arrested not fewer than 10 persons over illegal mining.

This was revealed by the Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, Bashiru Gegu, to newsmen.

He said on Monday in Lokoja, the state capital, that the Special Task Force on Smuggling and Related Crimes, which made the arrests, also impounded 50 trucks carrying coal.

Gegu added that the arrest and seizures followed Governor Yahaya Bello’s recent order banning illegal mining in the North Central state.

He said: “The defaulters shall be prosecuted accordingly.

“The action taken today is to send a message to defaulters that ‘Operation Stop Illegal Mining In Kogi’ is on course.

“We are working with the support of the Nigeria Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Department of State Services and local vigilantes.

“Over the years, we have asked miners in the state, who are approved by the Federal Government, to register with the state Ministry of Solid Minerals and Natural Resources, but they always refused.

“All directives fell on deaf ears with people brazenly destroying our communities.

“Illegal mining is totally prohibited in Kogi.

“We hereby warn all illegal mining companies and individuals to stop their activities forthwith, or the long hands of the law will catch up with them.”

Gegu appealed to residents of Kogi State to be vigilant and report anyone found engaging in illegal mining.

Elder Friday Makama, Chairman of the Special Task Force declared that it would no longer be business as usual for illegal miners in the state.

Also Read:

Makama said: “It is unfortunate that some set of individuals are milking Kogi of its natural resources.

“That is why Governor Yahaya Bello, who wants the best for the people of Kogi, put a stop to illegal mining in the state.

“All miners in Kogi must operate within the ambit of the law.

“My duty is to ensure the enforcement of the directive given by our governor.”