Kog residents shun nationwide protest

Residents of Kogi on Thursday went about their normal daily activities as security operatives from various agencies occupied major roads in Lokoja, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports nationwide protest began over economic hardship.

NAN reports that business ventures, banks and corporate offices remained open for business as residents go about their normal activities on Thursday.

Regular activities were ongoing at the popular Ganaja Flyover in Lokoja although there was heavy security presence.

In the Lokoja metropolis, Kabba, Ayingba, Okene, Yagba West, Yagba East, Koton karfe and other major towns of Kogi, people could be seen going about their daily activities.

However, there was scanty vehicular movement, while the tricycles (Keke NAPEP) and motorcycle operators known as Okada, continued their transport businesses as usual.

The Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, in an interview with NAN, commended the residents for their show of responsiveness and understanding with the government.

Onuoha, who confirmed that Kogi is generally peaceful with no trace of a single man or woman protesting, said, “peace is a necessary ingredient to development of any society.”

“I want to confirm to you that there is peace in every town in Kogi . Our officers and men filed out the streets to give protection to lives and property, we have not seen anyone protesting.

“I have just gone round Lokoja metropolis, and everywhere is calm. Our men and other security agencies are in strategic places keeping watch.

“If Kogi people will continue like this, the state will no doubt move forward. I believe they are aware that if they destroy the state they will have no any other place to go.

“The truth is that no community or state can move forward without peace and security. We need this kind of support from them by shunning the protest, violence and anarchy.

“If things will continue like this, I’m sure we won’t have any problem and the state will witness the desired growth and development, ” the CP said.

Kingsley Fanwo, the Information Commissioner, attributed the refusal to protest to the calls made by Gov. Usman Ododo.

Fanwo said: “Our governor had appealed to the youths and the general public to shun the protest and give the Administration of President Bola Tinubu the chance to right the wrongs of the nation.”

Lois Johnson, a market woman expressed gratitude to God and the youths of Kogi for shunning the protests, which she described as dangerous.

“I described the protest as dangerous because of the fear of the unknown. No one knows how it will end once it starts. Thank God I could come to the market today,” she said.

She called on the government to wake up and do something about the hardship being felt by citizens across the country.

A civil servant, Dare Alade, said everything was going on smoothly without hitches in Lokoja.

“The hardship that people are facing is real, and the government deaf ear to the hardship is also real.

“The protest is not holding in Kogi, but I believe in protest.

“I am only surprised that we have a lot of security men on ground here.

“We urge the government to give speedy consideration to the demands of the people.

“People are dying because of hunger in the land; it is no longer funny at all.

Another resident, Bilikisu Umar, said: “I am a market woman who depend on my daily sales. So, I must go to market.

“The hardship is too much for us, costs of food are rising every day, we can’t cope again.

We are begging the President and the Governors to do the needful without further delay.”

