Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman is expected to be discharged from hospital on Monday after undergoing an emergency heart procedure.

The 57-year-old was taken to Amsterdam’s AMC hospital on Sunday after feeling pain in his chest when he came home from a bike ride.

Koeman had two catheters fitted to relieve a clogged artery.

His agent Rob Jansen told AD.nl the treatment had gone well and the coach would be able to continue his recovery at home.

The KNVB confirmed Koeman’s condition in a short statement on its website, accompanied by a “get well soon” message.

Georginio Wijnaldum was the first member of the Oranje squad to respond to the news with a message on Twitter.

Koeman’s former clubs, including Barcelona, Feyenoord and Everton, also wished the coach a speedy recovery.

Koeman, who has been national team coach since February 2018, had been preparing for Euro 2020, Oranje’s first summer tournament in six years, until the coronavirus outbreak forced the competition to be cancelled.

The Netherlands’ next competitive fixtures are due to be home games against Poland and Italy in the UEFA Nations League in September.