Koeman facing three matches to save Barca job

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is fighting to keep his job after this week’s home defeat to Bayern Munich.

Koeman is under pressure after Barca suffered a 3-0 Champions League loss in a week that he hit out publicly at president Joan Laporta.

Laporta held crisis talks with vice-president Rafa Yuste with technical director Matteo Alemany immediately after the game, with the meeting not breaking up until after 2am.

El Confidencial claimed Laporta is at the end of his patience with Koeman and is prepared to sack the Dutchman.

It’s suggested Koeman has three games to save his job, with Granada, Cadiz and Levante all to come for the Catalans. How his team performs over these three LaLiga matches will decide Koeman’s fate.

But at the moment, Laporta is leaning towards axing his coach, with his deal expiring in June.