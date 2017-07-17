Knowledge of Sociology helped me to excel as IG – Musiliu Smith

A retired Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, has attributed his success as a police officer and a former IG to his knowledge of Sociology.

Smith said this at a roundtable and the presentation of awards to some alumni of the University of Lagos held at the Afe Babalola Auditorium in Lagos.

The theme of the discussion was: “Sociology: Questions of Relevance and Visibility.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Sociology is the study of social behaviour or society, including its origins, development, organization, networks and institutions.

Smith said: “My knowledge of Sociology helped me to adequately deal with situations that confronted me in the course of my career.

“Every Nigerian needs to acquire the basic knowledge of Sociology for them to understand how to relate with the society.”

NAN reports that Alhaji Smith was the IG between May 1999 and March 2002.

Also, Akin Adeniran, a retired Assistant Comptroller of Customs, said the study of Sociology should be included in the curricula of tertiary institutions as first and second degree programme courses.

According to Adeniran, Sociology is the mother of all courses as it attempts to touch on all aspects of human existence.

He said emphasis should be placed on Industrial Sociology.

Adeniran said: “We need the knowledge of Industrial Sociology to prepare us to face challenges, tasks and obligations required of us by the society.”

Another discussant, Peter Ujomu, said the public would appreciate the importance of Sociology better if other universities could organise similar round tables as done by Unilag.

NAN reports that the institution gave awards to eight alumni who had excelled in their chosen professions.

They are: Alhaji Musiliu Smith, Thelma Iremiren, Ambassador John Shinkaiye, Rihard Ogundele, Akin Adeniran, Peter Ujomu, Dr Sunday Fakunmoju and Chief Taiwo Fatiregun.

Advertisements