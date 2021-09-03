Knocks for Annie Idibia for bringing marital crisis online 

Annie Idibia, wife of singer Tuface Idibia, has been roundly criticized for calling her husband out openly on social media.

Annie Idibia had taken to her Instagram Stories to slam singer husband, Tuface Idibia, his family and his children’s mothers.

In a now deleted post, the actress stated that 2Face’s baby mamas constantly use their children as an excuse for all sorts of rubbish.

She noted that she has been patient and she has made so many sacrifices for Tuface and his kids, but she’s not a fool.

She then called 2Face out for sleeping under the same roof with his children’s mother, Pero Adeniyi, when he’s visiting the kids they share.

She also called out Tuface’s brother, Hyacinth Idibia, for housing the singer, his kids and Pero under the same roof.

She concluded by naming Tuface’s manager, Efe, Frankie and the singer’s relatives telling them that their action is unacceptable.

Her post reads:

“I am a patient woman, I am not a fool Innocent!

“Your family never loved me from the beginning!

“No matter how hard I tried!

“I was never worthy to them!

“I have made so many sacrifices for you and your children.

“God knows I have tried.”

“@official2baba!!

What kind of man takes his kids to Disney land and spends night in the same apartment with the kids and their mother!?

“How many times have you gone to see your kids with Pero and she stays with you and your kids under the same roof for nights!

“Or is it when your brother @hi.idibia housed you, your kids and Pero under the same roof?

“I can go on and on.

“Your baby mamas constantly use your children as an excuse for all sorts of rubbish.

“I try to stay gracious!

“You are not the first man on the planet to

have kids by different women!!!

“You can do better!

“Everything I do is to show the good human that you are!!!

“But today this move done by you, Efe, Frankie and your family is unacceptable.”

However her colleague in the movie industry didn’t seem pleased that the actress brought her marital crises online.

Actor Zubby Michael wrote on his Instagram page ”Any woman that calls you out online is a wrong woman no matter what because a GOD-fearing woman with home training will understand that this space is just like a market square. NDI ala NDI ala.”

Actor Junior Pope on his part wrote, ”No Marriage Wahala Brought To Social Media Has Ever Gotten Resolved Amicably..Instead it is the begining of the END….Take your marriage issues to your parents/marriage counsellors….NEVER ON SOCIAL MEDIA.”

Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday said, “E no go better for the person wey turn this social media to law court, where couples bring their dirty linen for people who do not give a hoot them to have a say about what goes on behind closed doors.

“Like the person no go die better.

“No matter how pushed I am, you aren’t hearing any jack shit from me. I take my L and move the fuck on.

“God forbid, this evil App that the devil has hijacked is making marriage look like a bad thing.

“I refuse to allow an app that can be deleted tomorrow take the better part of my life, Never.”

Singer Harrysong wrote, “If you want to live long and have peace in your home as a young man.

“Do not marry a woman that is heavy on social media, that can’t have the descresion of what to post and what not to, cos everything becomes content to attract brands to her.

“Sawanale o.”

Meanwhile, the mother-of-two has now edited her bio on Instagram to read Annie Macaulay, which used to be Annie Macaulay Idibia.

She also removed the part that reads: Official IG page of Annie.M.Idibia

Responding to Annie’s call-out, 2Face’s brother, Charles Idibia, slammed Annie and accused her of ranting online because she didn’t get her way today.

He told her she must think his family members are fools because they are peaceful.

He then insinuated that Annie’s mother practises African voodoo “juju.”

Annie then hit back, stating that 2Face Idibia is tired of everyone trying to suck him dry.

She added that Charles is coming online to insult her despite living under her roof.

She also stated that if trying to protect her husband and the lives of his seven children makes her evil, then she’s happy to be.