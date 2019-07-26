Barcelona have confirmed former striker Patrick Kluivert has returned to the club as the new director of youth football.

Kluivert netted 145 goals across 308 games for the Blaugrana between 1998 and 2004, and since his retirement from playing he has held a number of off-field roles in football.

He was most recently most the number two to his former Dutch international teammate Clarence Seedorf at the helm of the Cameroon international side.

His return to Barcelona is part of a boardroom shake-up which sees sporting director Pep Segura and vice-president Jordi Mestre both exit the Camp Nou, with Eric Abidal taking up the role of the former.

“I am very happy to be back home and looking forward to this new era, with the challenge of keeping Barça among the top teams in the world,” Kluivert said, as quoted by official club media.

“I grew up at the Ajax academy, which is very similar to La Masía, and I think I can do a lot for the development of young Barça players.”