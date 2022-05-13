Klopp vs Tuchel: Two German managers battle for first FA cup glory

For the first time in 15 years, the FA Cup final is scheduled to be contested by two teams that are in the top three in the league table.

It is also the first time two German managers go head to head in the FA Cup final.

The heavyweight final will be streaming live on Showmax Pro, courtesy of SuperSport.

A press statement signed by Fadekemi Jegede stated: “For different reasons, winning the FA Cup would have special significance for both clubs, who are trying to build on winning cultures. While Liverpool had a recent setback in the Premier League that’s made them fall three points behind Manchester City after their 1-1 draw against Tottenham last weekend, the Reds are still in contention for a historic quadruple that would include an FA Cup triumph.

“It’s been a time to savour for Liverpool fans with the glory times returning for a club that used to have a proud reputation of consistently winning everything. A maiden FA Cup triumph for this current squad will be another important marker as this generation looks to emulate the club greats of old.

“As it stands, the Chelsea season looks to be filled with more “what ifs” than outright positives and the future is clouded with uncertainty.

“With the EPL remaining two matches and having been knocked out both in the Champions League and the Carabao Cup, Chelsea is aiming to win the trophy to avoid a trophyless season.

“At Wembley on Saturday, May 14, 2022, (5:45 pm Nigerian time), these two English football club giants will slug it out for a chance to lift the title, and all the action will be live on Showmax.

“The managers Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel have similar CVs when it comes to club honours. Both have won a total of 10 club trophies in their career, and both have brought European and FIFA Club World Cup success to their teams. What’s missing for both of them is FA Cup glory, where one of them will make their mark in history as the first German manager to lift the famous trophy.

“The contest will have African football stars from the Liverpool side, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, showcase once more their incredible performance. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have been key components of the attack for a number of seasons now and will both relish another chance to perform at Wembley.

“Further back, Naby Keita has been instrumental in adding more guile to the Liverpool midfield with a habit of popping up to score important goals. In defence, Joel Matip will be fighting for a spot with his elegant, calm style, which can be invaluable in the pressure situation of a cup final.

“For Chelsea, Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will have to keep his countryman Sadio Mane from finding the back of the net when he faces him on Saturday.

“With notable trophies already in his cap, including the African Cup Of Nation, the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup, Mendy will be hungry to set the record straight after being substituted before the penalty shootout in the Carabao Cup final, only to see his replacement Kepa Arrizabalaga fail in the shootout. Once more, a chance to grab the decorated FA cup lies in sight.

“In midfield, Moroccan Hakim Ziyech has scored twice in Chelsea’s route to the final, and he will be out to prove a point in a World Cup year after being snubbed by the Moroccan national team for their AFCON campaign.

‘It will be a clash of the Titans as both Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel aim to become the first German manager to lift the first FA Cup. But one has to lose. Who is it going to be?”.