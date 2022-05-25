Klopp named Premier League Manager of the Season

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been named the 2021-22 Premier League Manager of the Season, winning the award for the second time in three seasons.

The Reds pushed eventual top-flight champions Manchester City all the way and made sure that the title race would be decided on the final day of the season.

At the beginning of the year, Klopp and co were 14 points behind the Citizens, but an impressive run of 16 wins and two draws saw them finish the campaign with 92 points, just one point off the summit.

Liverpool also went through the entire season unbeaten at Anfield, doing so for a joint-record fifth time in the Premier League era.

Klopp managed to fend off competition from Man City’s Pep Guardiola, Brentford’s Thomas Frank, Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe and Crystal Palace’s Patrick Vieira to win the award.

Speaking to reporters, via Sky Sports News, on receiving the award, Klopp said: “It is a great honour and it was an insane season. The last matchday when only two games were meaningless and, in the rest, we all played for absolutely everything.

“It was a bit nervy, it wasn’t the best outcome for us, but we are already over it. And when you win a prize like this you are either a genius, or you have the best coaching staff in the world – I am here with four of my coaching staff, and they know how much I appreciate them.”

Klopp has also picked up two more individual accolades, winning the LMA Manager of the Year award and collecting the Sir Alex Ferguson trophy, the latter voted for by the full membership of managers across all the divisions.

The 54-year-old’s side have already lifted both the FA Cup and EFL Cup this season and could claim an impressive treble if they beat Real Madrid in Saturday’s Champions League final.