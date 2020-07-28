Jurgen Klopp has been named the League Managers’ Association manager of the year after guiding Liverpool to the Premier League title.

The Reds ended a 30-year wait for top-flight glory in a season that also saw them crowned world champions following on from last year’s Champions League success.

The award was announced by ex-Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson, after whom the trophy is now named.

“Jurgen, fantastic,” Ferguson said on Sky Sports. “We speak about Leeds spending 16 years in the Championship, but Liverpool 30 years since winning that league, incredible.

“You thoroughly deserved it. The performance level of your team was outstanding. Your personality runs right throughout the whole club. It was a marvellous performance.

“I’ll forgive you for waking me up at 3:30am to tell me you have won the league! Thank you, but anyway, you thoroughly deserved it. Well done.”

Klopp declared himself “absolutely delighted” to get the award, which he dedicated to his staff.

And the 53-year-old said he was honoured to be handed a trophy named in honour of Ferguson.