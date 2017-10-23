Klopp must take blame for Liverpool’s poor defence, Schmeichel says

Juergen Klopp should accept whatever blame comes from Liverpool FC’s current defensive frailties and stop shifting blames, former Manchester United goalkeeper, Peter Schmeichel, has said.

The Dane said Klopp unfairly shifted the blame for Liverpool’s defensive frailties onto Dejan Lovren by hauling him off in their 4-1 Premier League loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Harry Kane scored a brace while Son Heung-min and Dele Alli also got on the scoresheet to hand Liverpool their second league loss after September’s 4-0 hammering by Manchester City.

Defender Lovren was responsible for Tottenham’s second goal when he failed to cut out Spurs keeper, Hugo Lloris’s long throw-in which allowed Kane to find Son.

Liverpool manager, Klopp responded by replacing Lovren with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on 31 minutes.

Scmeichel said: “What he’s done now is put all of the responsibility on to Lovren. He will now be in the headlines for this, and that’s really unfair. It should be the manager.”