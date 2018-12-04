Klopp accepts FA misconduct charge, £8,000 fine 

Jurgen Klopp has admitted an FA charge of misconduct and accepted an £8,000 fine for his wild celebrations on the pitch after Liverpool secured a dramatic Merseyside derby win over Everton.

The German failed to contain himself and sprinted onto the Anfield turf as the stadium erupted at Divock Origi’s stoppage-time winner.

Klopp has accepted the sanction which comes with a warning from the governing body over his future conduct.

The exuberant Liverpool boss left his technical area and ran onto the pitch where he embraced goalkeeper Alisson.

Klopp was not hit with a touchline ban and instantly showed remorse after Sunday’s game.

On Tuesday he said: “I couldn’t avoid it. If you break the rules you have to be fined for it. The last time I did that was 14 years ago. I’m not as quick now.

“If there was no rule then managers would constantly celebrate on the pitch. I don’t think anyone thought it was massively wrong. It happened, a fine, I’ll pay it, no problem.”