jurgen-klopp
FootballSport

Klopp accepts FA misconduct charge, £8,000 fine 

Jurgen Klopp has admitted an FA charge of misconduct and accepted an £8,000 fine for his wild celebrations on the pitch after Liverpool secured a dramatic Merseyside derby win over Everton.

By The Eagle Online
Jurgen Klopp has admitted an FA charge of misconduct and accepted an £8,000 fine for his wild celebrations on the pitch after Liverpool secured a dramatic Merseyside derby win over Everton.
The German failed to contain himself and sprinted onto the Anfield turf as the stadium erupted at Divock Origi’s stoppage-time winner.
Klopp has accepted the sanction which comes with a warning from the governing body over his future conduct.
Related Stories

Liverpool’s Mane faces fitness test before Burnley game…

FA sanctions Klopp 

Klopp apologises for wild celebrations after last-gasp…

The exuberant Liverpool boss left his technical area and ran onto the pitch where he embraced goalkeeper Alisson.
Klopp was not hit with a touchline ban and instantly showed remorse after Sunday’s game.
On Tuesday he said: “I couldn’t avoid it. If you break the rules you have to be fined for it. The last time I did that was 14 years ago. I’m not as quick now.
“If there was no rule then managers would constantly celebrate on the pitch. I don’t think anyone thought it was massively wrong. It happened, a fine, I’ll pay it, no problem.”
Comments