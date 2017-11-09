Klitschko advises Joshua 

Since their massive fight at Wembley, the road has taken very different turns for Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko.

While the Brit looks to keep moving up the ladder in the world of boxing, the Ukranian veteran called time on an illustrious career.

It was initially expected that the pair would be involved in a rematch after the IBF had granted an exemption to the rule.

Nevertheless, just days later he announced his desire to retire from the sport with posts on social media and his official website.

Following days of heavy contemplation and sleepless nights, the 41-year-old finally arrived at his decision, stating that he wanted to go out while his credentials were high.

Having befriended Joshua in 2014, Klitschko is now backing the 28-year-old to go from strength to strength.

“I wish for him to win in any other fight that comes up because the more he wins, the more I shine,” Klitschko told IBTimes.

“Because if I lose, I am going to lose to the best man, I just want to be proud of that. He is carrying the flag accordingly.”