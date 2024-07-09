Kizz Daniel’s hit song ‘Twe Twe’ tops streaming chart + Top 10

Kizz Daniel’s song: “Twe Twe,” is the most streamed song in Nigeria for the first half of the year.

TurnTable Charts, Nigeria’s music chart publication, unveiled this in the data for the most streamed songs in the first half of 2024.

According to the data posted on X, a number of songs that have achieved immense success in 2024 were actually released in the third quarter of 2023, leading to their enduring popularity.

Kizz Daniel’s “Twe Twe” remix featuring Davido tops the list, while Chike’s smash collaboration with Mohabd, “Egwu”, ranks number two.

At number three is Seyi Vibez’s “Cana”, while “Cast”, Shallipopi’s chart-topping collaboration with Odumodublvk, is at number four.

Seyi Vibez second entry: “Different Patterns,” locks the Top 5.

The only female artist on the list, Ayra Starr, with her song: “Commas,” which is one of the lead singles on her sophomore album: “The Year I Turned 21,” ranked number seven.

South African stars Titom, Yuppe, S.N.E, and EeQue are the only non-Nigerians on the list with their viral single: “Twala Bam,” entering at number 10.

According to the list, the Top 10 most streamed songs in Nigeria in the first half of 2024 are:

1. Kizz Daniel feat Davido – ‘Twe Twe’ – 67M

2. Chike feat Mohbad_ – ‘Egwu’ – 60M

3. Seyi Vibez – “Cana’ 0 47.8M

4. Shallopopi featuring Odumodublck – ‘Cast’ – 45.8M

5. Seyi Vibez – ‘Different Pattern’ – 41M

6. Omah_Lay – ‘Holy Ghost’ 31M

7. Ayra Starr – ‘Commas’ – 28M

8. Wizkid featuring Zlatan – ‘IDK’ – 25M

9. Kizz Daniel – “Too Busy To Bae’ – 24.8M

10. Titom, Yuppe, S.N.E, EeQue – ‘Tshwala Bam’ – 24.7M.

NAN.

