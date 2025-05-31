Kizz Daniel releases new EP titled ‘Lemon Chase’

Renowned Nigeria Afrobeats superstar, Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniel, has released a new EP, titled: “Lemon Chase.”
Christian Agadibe, the Chief Executive Officer of Artmatazz Media, a media company to the superstar, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria.
In the interview in Enugu on Thursday, Agadibe said the seven-track project was more than just a teaser for Daniel’s upcoming album “Uncle K”, a deeply personal body of work that captured everything from love and loss to peace and a good time which every listener could relate to.
According to him, each track on the EP reflects a different piece of that emotional puzzle.
He said: “From the opener, ‘Black Girl Magic’ to the last track on the EP, ‘Police’, which features Mavin’s Johnny Drille and five-time Grammy winner, Angelique Kidjo, the Afrobeats sensation made sure to evoke several emotions through his music.
“For the ‘Lemon Chase EP’, Kizz Daniel brings together a powerful lineup of well-known artists, each adding their own unique style.”
He added that the soulful voices of Johnny Drille and Angelique Kidjo blended beautifully with the raw, street-inspired energy of Bella Shmurda, Odumodu Blvck, and Zlatan and Fola, who previously teamed up with Kizz Daniel on the hit single: “Lost.”
This, Agadibe said, brought emotion and depth that perfectly complement Daniel’s versatility, noting: “Together, they create a rich, dynamic sound that defines the spirit of the project.
“Production credits include Reward Beatz, Blaise Beatz, Magic Sticks, Bando, and Ayzed who all have previously created chart topping records with the artist and it is a testament of what’s to be expected from the EP.
“Reward Beatz produced ‘Eyo’ and ‘Black Girl Magic’ alongside Bando and Blaise Beatz, Blaise Beatz led production on ‘Secure’ and ‘Peace I Chose’.
“‘Titi’ was produced by Magic Sticks and co-produced by Reward Beatz, and Blaise Beatz, while ‘Al Jannah’ was shaped by Ayzed’s touch.”
On the EP, Agadibe quoted Kizz Daniel saying: “When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade out of it.
“I wanted this project to feel like real life; sweet, sour, confusing, beautiful.
“This is music for your heart, for when you’re healing, hoping or remembering. I just wanted it to be honest, authentic and true to self.”
He added that with ‘Lemon Chase’, Daniel continues to grow, not just as a hitmaker, but as a storyteller unafraid to touch uncomfortable spots.
“The EP sets the tone for ‘Uncle K’ and reminds us of the name Kizz Daniel would always be remembered for,” he said.