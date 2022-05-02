Kizz Daniel quits smoking

Singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has announced that he’s quitting smoking to mark his birthday and also for his kids’ sake.

He posted a video on his Instagram page on Sunday to mark his birthday and officially reveal he has ditched smoking.

The father of two also admonished those who were still struggling with smoking addiction to follow in his foot step.

Kizz Daniel said: “To celebrate my birthday, for the sake of my kids and for those that love me, I quit.

“Those of you still struggling with addiction.

“It is not cool and it is not good.”

Recall that the singer announced the arrival of his twin babies on his birthday last year.

Sharing the good news on his Instagram page, Daniel said: “There is no better way to celebrate my birthday than announcing the arrival of my own Jelani and Jalil.”

Meanwhile, two months after, the artiste came out to reveal that his partner actually gave birth to triplets but unfortunately one of them died four days after.

Meanwhile it was reported few days ago days ago that he and his former label boss, Emperor Geezy, finally ended their feud in and out of court.

Recall that the duo fell out in 2017 when Daniel left the label before the end of his contract and floated Flyboy Inc.