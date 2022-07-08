Kizz Daniel humiliated off stage for showing up four hours late

A video of Kizz Daniel being humiliated off the stage by angry fans was posted by a Twitter user who called him out for his unprofessionalism.

The angry fan tweeted: “@KizzDaniel are you not ashamed????????!? Had ppl waiting for 4 hours because of Buga….”

After keeping the audience waiting for hours, Kizz Daniel eventually showed up and he was received by visibly angry fans who yelled insults at the star and requested him to leave the stage.

They also requested a refund of the money, chanting: “Refund our money.”

The video drew outrage from Nigerian fans on Twitter who were reminded of the incessant act of disregard displayed by Nigerian superstars towards Nigerian fans.