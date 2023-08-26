Kitchen tips from Africa

1. Never store Onions and Potatoes together because both produce a gas that causes either of them to spoil quickly.

2. Put two or three orange leaves in your hot palm oil on the fire. Let the leaves turn black before removing it. By then your palm oil becomes pure groundnut oil also giving your food a nice taste.

3. To avoid feeling a peppering hotness on your hands after cutting pepper with bare hands, scrub your hand with salt and red oil then wash it.

4. If you happen to over salt a pot of soup, just drop in a peeled potato. The potato will absorb the excess salt.

5. If your Soup or Stew goes sour while warming it, add a little piece of Charcoal and remove after warming, the taste will come back.

6. Never put citrus fruits (oranges, lemon, lime, etc) or tomatoes in the fridge. The low temperature degrades the aroma and flavour of these fruits.

7. When storing empty airtight containers, throw in a pinch of salt to keep them from getting stinky.

8. If your salt is becoming lumpy, put a few grains of rice in with it to absorb excess moisture.

9. To reuse cooking oil without tasting whatever was cooked in the oil previously, cook a 1/4 piece of ginger in the oil. It will remove any remaining flavours and doors.