Kirk Franklin, others storm Bayelsa for Thanksgiving Day

All is now set for the commissioning and dedication of the Bayelsa State ultra modern 10,000 capacity Ecumenical Center located in the Igbogene area of the state capital, Yenagoa.

The Ecumenical Center, which is the biggest and first of its kind in Nigeria, has a modern Christian Library, Rosary Store, Restaurant, Bookshop and Choir Gallery.

The centre also boasts of a rotating alter, an archive, prayer rooms and a VIP section in the main auditorium, among other facilities.

Speaking at a media briefing on Friday in Yenagoa to formally announce the programme, the State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said the dedication and commissioning‎ will be performed by the General Overseer, Worldwide, of the Redeemed Christain Church of God, Pastor E. A. Adeboye.

Iworiko-Markson ‎explained the government decided to build the center to bring all Christians in the state together, adding that even with the economic challenges, Governor Seriake Dickson was not deterred in completing the magnificent edifice.

As a lover of God, Iworiso-Markson stressed that Dickson was driven by a strong vision, which is why the state has continued to experience many positive changes and called on all Bayelsans and those who reside in the state to come out and be part of the event as well as the state’s annual thanksgiving.

He said: “This is to formally let the world know that we are set to dedicate and commission the Bayelsa State Ecumenical Center.

“After that, we will hold the solemn assembly there and then Thursday is our annual thanksgiving.

“It is a public holiday and every Bayelsan as well as others who reside in the state are expected to be there.”

On his part‎, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Religion, Pastor S.S. John Peters, stated that what Dickson has done is connecting Bayelsa State and the Ijaw Nation to God is very commendable.

While making some biblical references, Peters said those who built altars for the Lord were greatly blessed and encouraged Christians to see the Ecumenical Center as a theatre where their problems will be solved.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in the state, Archbishop Jacob Akpiri, expressed joy that at last Christians in the state now have a befitting edifice to hold various elaborate events.

In the same vein, the Chaplain of the King of Glory Chapel, Government House, Yenagoa, Bishop Dotimi Egbegi, disclosed that American gospel sensation, Kirk Franklin, will lead other national and local artistes to perform at the event.