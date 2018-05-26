Kirikiri hosts maiden inter-prison sports competition

Inmates of four prison formations in Lagos State on Saturday participated in the maiden edition of Inter-Prison Sports Competition held at Kirikiri Maximum Prison.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the sporting event, tagged “Liberty Games”, was organised by House on the Rock Church to discover budding talents among the inmates.

NAN reports that the inmates from Ikoyi Prisons emerged overall winners in football, table tennis and athletics ahead of their counterparts from Badagry, Kirikiri Medium and Maximum Prisons.

Speaking at the event, Alhaji Ja’afaru Ahmed, Comptroller General of Nigeria Prisons Service, said that the competition was “unprecedented” in the history of the service.

Ahmed said: “We know that with this, tension will be reduced among the inmates in the prisons as this will become a strategy to ensure that the prison is peaceful.”

The NPS boss was represented by Kunle Babalola, an Assistant Comptroller-General of Prisons in charge of Lagos and Ogun States.

General Overseer, House on the Rock Church, Pastor Paul Adefarasin, said that the game was organised to boost morale, discover talents, maintain fitness and provide sense of belonging among the inmates.

Adefarasin, represented by Rev. Joe Ulaeto, said any talent discovered would be trained and nurtured to become better and promised to make the event an annual competition for the inmates.

Controller of Prisons in Lagos State, Tunde Ladipo, said that the event would give inmates the hope of becoming better persons even in the prison.

Ladipo said talents discovered would be nurtured and handed over to the Lagos State Sports Commission for continuous training.

Francis Enabore, NPS national spokesman, commended the church for organizing the event, adding that it would go a long way in reducing tension among the inmates.