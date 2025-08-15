Kirikiri Customs generates N89.2bn, seizes expired codeine

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Command (KLTC), Lagos, has announced a revenue generation of N89.2 billion from imports between January and June 2025.

Customs Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Esohe Edelduok, disclosed this on Friday during a media briefing in Lagos.

Edelduok said revenue in the second quarter of 2025 rose by N34.3 billion, a 63 percent increase from the same period in 2024.

“When compared with the N54.8 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2024, it reflects a clear increase of N34.3 billion, or 63 percent,” she said.

She attributed the growth to effective revenue collection strategies and the dedication of officers in combating smuggling and illicit trade.

She stressed the command’s commitment to stakeholder engagement through an open-door policy, fostering positive relationships and promoting compliance.

Edelduok handed over two 40-foot containers of expired pharmaceutical codeine, with a duty paid value of N130 million, to NAFDAC for further action.

The two seized containers were re-examined on Thursday by customs and NDLEA officers, who confirmed the figures before the handover.

No arrest was made over the seizures.

The drug, imported from India, contravened the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023.

Edelduok thanked stakeholders and partner agencies for their cooperation and urged them to continue working together for national development.

She expressed appreciation to the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, for his support and the platform to excel.

“The command remains committed to transparency, efficiency, and national security in all operations,” Edelduok said.

She praised officers of the Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Command for integrity in tackling smuggling, urging them to strictly observe rules of engagement.

The Comptroller encouraged officers to maintain high standards and uphold service values in all engagements.

Receiving the expired products, NDLEA Commander of Narcotics, Ashiru Abdullahi, commended customs for its sustained fight against illicit substance smuggling.

Abdullahi urged fraudulent importers to desist, describing them as economic saboteurs.

