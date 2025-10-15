Kirawa: Ndume commends Tinubu, COAS, CDS

Former Leader of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, has commended the Nigerian Army for its prompt response in restoring normalcy in Kirawa, Borno State.

Residents of the border town in the North East state recently fled into neighbouring Cameroon after Boko Haram militants seized the community.

The palace of the district head was equally burnt along with a military barracks.

Several homes were set ablaze.

The insurgents were however pushed back after the military deployed reinforcements.

Residents are returning home following the deployment of military personnel.

The lawmaker, representing Borno South Senatorial District, in a statement on Wednesday commended the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, and Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, for their prompt response.

He particularly thanked them for the deployment of 153 Task Force Battalion to the community.

Senator Ndume, who noted that the quick intervention of the military lessened the havoc that could have been wreaked on the community by the terror gang, further pleaded with the military authorities to make the presence of the military personnel permanent in the community, saying it is a border town.

He also called for sustained collaboration between the Nigerian military and its Cameroonian counterpart in policing border towns.

Ndume said: “The courage displayed by our military and their resilience remain laudable.

“I have always acknowledged the fact that our military is overstretched and I am impressed with their successes in the face of obvious challenges.”

The former Leader of the Senate further urged residents of the Kirawa town to be vigilant and always willing to cooperate with the military on ground to guarantee the security of the community.

He added: “I sympathize with the people of Kirawa who are at the receiving end of the insurgents.

“My appeal to them is to always remain vigilant and be willing to share useful information with the military to secure their community.”

The lawmaker, who applauded the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, for his efforts in resettling the people and encouraging them to be resilient, further commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for showing more than a passing interest in the restoration of peace to the North East states of the country.

Ndume added: “Security of lives and property is the first and paramount responsibility of any government.

“The presentation administration has not failed in fulfilling this constitutional mandate to Nigerians.”