Kings will now be replaced in their lifetime in Nigeria — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that he foresees that kingship will become more of a political office rather than a traditional office in Nigeria with traditional rulers replaced in their lifetime.

The prophet, with the headquarters of his church in Isolo, Lagos State, revealed this in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin.

Primate Ayodele stated that traditional rulers will be replaced in their lifetime, unlike the normal procedure, which requires that a king dies before the emergence of another.

He made it known that traditional stools will be disrespected and reduced to nothing because of politics, stating that many of the rulers will be taken for granted, while the government will start looking down on them.

He said: “They will be relegated because of politics, they will be forced to be into politics, or they will lose relevance.

“There will be a time when a traditional ruler will not have to die before another one emerges, the stools will be politicised because they won’t bother to consult oracles, it will become a political office.

“Some prominent kings, including Emirs, Obis, Obas, Ezes, will be reduced to nothing because their local government will start controlling them.

“Some of them will be taken for granted, and the government will start looking down on them.”

The prophet explained that traditional rulers will be imprisoned and arrested in Nigeria, stating that respect for them will drastically decrease.

He made it known that they will be relegated because of politics.

Ayodele said: “There will be so much politics that will come into the stool regardless of the class, and I see them losing relevance.

“In Nigeria, some kings will be arrested and imprisoned; I am seeing bad days ahead for traditional rulers.

“The honour and respect given to rulers will drastically reduce.

“I see a kind of reform by the government to seriously checkmate the traditional rulers.”

