Kings College wins 2021 Bible quiz for blind students

Kings College, Lagos on Friday won the 2021 edition of the “You Can be Their Eyes Bible Quiz” organised by the Bible Society of Nigeria.

The 2021 edition is the third in the series instituted by BSN to encourage reading of the Bible by the visually impaired.

The second and third positions were won by the Lagos State Senior Model College, Agbowa, Ikorodu and Bethsaida Home for the Blind, Mushin.

The fourth and fifth positions were won by the Farmcraft Centre for the Blind, Idimu and the Lagos State Junior Model College, Agbowa in Ikorodu.

Earlier, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, BSN General Secretary, praised the determination of the students, who in spite of being visually impaired, took out time to study the Bible.

Sanusi said the quiz was put forward some years back to promote Bible reading among the visually impaired.

According to him, even the sighted have not been freely disposed to study the Bible because of their busy schedules.

He said the little the society was devoting to encourage the visually impaired was not enough.

Sanusi called on churches in the country to undertake the sponsorship of those who distinguished themselves in the quiz to higher education.

In his keynote address, David Okon, a former President, Nigerian Association of the Blind, said the Bible had everything necessary to live the good life on earth.

Okon said that daily reading of the Bible should be encouraged.

He recalled how the reading of the Braille Bible on an 11 hours flight helped him to cope with fatigue on the journey.

One of the participants, Bamgbela Oluwatobiloba, from Kings College, expressed joy for coming tops at the competition.

Oluwatobiloba said that himself and his team spent sleepless nights in ensuring that they covered the grounds meant for the quiz.

NAN reports that Vocational Training Centre, Oshodi came sixth at the competition.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of gifts to the winners.

The first, second and third positions went home with N100,000, N60,000 and N40,000 cash respectively.