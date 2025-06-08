King of steeze returns, Farooq Oreagb,a steals show again at Ojude Oba 2025

Farooq Oreagba, the charismatic cancer survivor who became the unexpected star of the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival, has done it again.

He returned with the same effortless steeze and magnetic presence that once set the internet on fire, reclaiming his unofficial crown as the festival’s undisputed style icon.

A cigar nestled between his lips, tattoos peeking from his sleeves, he wasn’t just dressed, he was declaring.

This year, the businessman and Managing Director of NG Clearing Limited didn’t just show up, he arrived.

Once again on horseback, Oreagba blended elegance with edge, his fashion choices speaking volumes about confidence, identity, and cultural pride.

Social media lit up instantly, with fans praising his unshakable style and presence, “King of Steeze,” many called him.

Born in July 1966 in Ijebu-Ode, Oreagba is not just a style maverick, he’s a man of immense grit and grace.

Diagnosed with bone and skin cancer (osteosarcoma and carcinoma) in 2014, he fought fiercely, achieving full remission by 2015 and being declared cancer-free in 2017.

A graduate of Coventry University (B. Eng, Combined Engineering Studies), he also holds a BTec Diploma in Business & Finance from the University of East London and studied at Edward Greenes College, Oxford.

His impressive resume includes decades in the financial sector, both in Nigeria and abroad, and a past role on the Derivatives Product Advisory Committee of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

