In what was his first public appearance since reports of his death started spreading online, United Kingdom’s King Charles III hosted Korean War veterans at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.

The royal family announced the appearance of King Charles III in public in a post on social media on Tuesday.

“This morning, the King met veterans of the Korean War at Buckingham Palace to mark 70 years since the signing of the armistice which ended the conflict,” the royal family said in the post.

The UK embassy in Russia had to publish a statement on Monday after reports about the 75-year-old’s death from cancer appeared online, saying: “Reports about the death of King Charles are FAKE.”

Buckingham Palace said in early February that the British monarch had been diagnosed with cancer, the type and stage of which were not specified.

King Charles postponed public duties while he was undergoing “regular treatments,” it said.

Sputnik/NAN.