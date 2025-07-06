King Charles honours Nigerian lady

A Nigerian in diaspora, MaryAnn Kikelomo Oduntan, has been honoured with King Charles’ Award for Voluntary Service in England.

She is one of the few blacks bestowed with the prestigious honour, which is the highest award given to volunteer groups in the United Kingdom.

MaryAnne Oduntan is a passionate Community Project Worker and Manager of St. Barnabas Centre in Oldham.

She leads several life-changing projects including Women Thrive, Food Thrive, Holiday Thrive, and Teen Thrive — all designed to empower women, support families, and help young people grow in confidence.

MaryAnne is especially passionate about helping women step into their full potential, build confidence, and create positive change in their lives.

With her warm, inclusive approach and commitment to lifting others up, MaryAnne continues to make a powerful impact, bringing people together and helping her community thrive.

