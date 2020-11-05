Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta has approved the reopening of public and private nursery schools in the state for the 2020/2021 academic session effective Monday, November 9, 2020.

The State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Asaba.

Ukah said the resumption was reviewed from the scheduled date of January 2021 because of the straightening of the Covid-19 curve and advice from the state Ministry of Health.

He said that the calendar approved for the 2020/2021 academic session applied to the nursery schools.

He said that Covid-19 protocols as applicable to schools had been sent to associations of private schools for onward transmission to all their members, all heads of public primary schools and other relevant stakeholders.

He, however, cautioned school heads in the state to take extra care in strict observance of the Covid-19 protocols considering the tender ages of children in nursery schools.

Ukah warned that under no circumstances must pupils be kept in school beyond the stipulated school hours, adding that extra classes were not allowed for the pupils.

He advised parents and guardians to promptly pick their children at the end of school hours, warning of severe sanctions for school heads who flout the conditions outlined for the resumption.

He said that the monitoring of schools by officials of the ministry will be scaled up and made more frequent to effectively ensure compliance with the Covid-19 protocols by school authorities.

He advised parents and guardians to avail themselves of the resumption date to prepare their children for resumption.