Kimmich gets Munich contract extension until 2025

Bundesliga champions FC Bayern Munich have renewed the contract of key midfielder Joshua Kimmich by two years until 2025.

Kimmich, 26, joined Munich in 2015 from RB Leipzig and has become a team leader there and in the national team over the past years. He has won every club title with Munich.

“The most important reason for my contract extension is that I can pursue my passion with joy every day here at FC Bayern.

“I have a team where I can achieve everything.

“I still don’t think I’m at the end of my development and I’m convinced there’s a lot possible at FC Bayern in the next few years,” Kimmich said in a club statement.

Bayern board member for sport, Hasan Salihamidzic, spoke of a “strong signal, both internally and externally.”

Munich president Herbert Hainer said: “He’s developed into a top international player with us, and it’s important to us to keep players of this quality in our team for the long term.

