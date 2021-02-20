American reality TV star Kim Kardashian has officially filed for divorce from her rapper husband, Kanye West.

A representative for the reality star confirmed the new development to TMZ, saying the divorce is “amicable” and that Kardashian is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four kids.

West is said to be “fine” with the joint custody arrangement.

It was also reported that both Kardashian and West are committed to co-parenting.

The report also said there is a prenup and that they have since reached a property settlement agreement.

The news of the couple’s plan to path ways first surfaced in the internet in January, but neither of them confirmed the news.

The report also said the couple did not spend the yuletide season together as West remained at their Wyoming mansion.

The source added that while Kardashian has done much in the past to protect and help West deal with his mental health struggles, “now this divorce is happening because Kim has grown up a lot”.

It would be recalled that West called out his wife on Twitter back in July 2020 for meeting with rapper Meek Mill at the Waldorf hotel.

Kardashian later took to her Instagram page, where she revealed that her husband was bipolar.

She appealed to everyone to support her family as they struggle with the music star’s illness.

This would be Kardashian’s third divorce.

Kardashian and West married in 2014 and have four children: daughter North, 7; son Saint, 5; daughter Chicago, 3; and son Psalm, 20 months.