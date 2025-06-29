Killings: No delegation from Plateau in Zaria — Zazzau Emir

The Emir of Zazzau, Malam Ahmed Bamalli, has said no official delegation from the Plateau State Government has visited Zaria, Kaduna State to condole with the families of the wedding-bound travellers killed in the state.

The royal father made the remarks while receiving a former Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, at his palace in Zaria for a condolence visit.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that at least 12 travellers, including the father and brother of the groom, from Bassawa community in Zaria, were killed during an attack in Mangu, Plateau State on June 20.

Eleven others who sustained injuries during the attack are currently receiving treatment in a hospital in Kaduna.

The emir expressed dismay: “As at the time of your visit, no official delegation from the Plateau Government has come to Zaria to condole with the victims’ families or assess the situation.”

Bamalli, who expressed appreciation for the solidarity and condolences by the former minister, urged the Plateau State Government to act swiftly and ensure that justice was served.

During their meeting, the emir and the delegation discussed ways to promote peaceful coexistence, religious tolerance, and mutual understanding among citizens of both Kaduna State and Plateau.

Earlier, Dalung expressed deep sorrow over the attack and described the incident as both devastating and shameful, especially given that the perpetrators and victims were from the same Northern region.

He extended his condolences to the Basawa community and the Zazzau Emirate, as well as called for calm.

Dalung urged the authorities to prosecute those arrested in connection with the killings.

Also Read

He also emphasised the need to intensify efforts to apprehend the suspects involved in the attack who were still at large.

In his remarks, Pastor Yohanna Buru, General Overseer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry, also condemned the killings.

Buru described the killings as “unprovoked and senseless,” stressing that the victims were innocent individuals travelling to attend a wedding.

Also speaking, Imam Ilyasu Husain, the Morchid of Jama’atul Nasrul Islam in Kaduna, explained that the visit, which included both Muslim and Christian religious leaders, was a symbol of unity and shared grief.

Husain emphasised the importance of religious harmony, commending peace builders like Buru, Dalung, and former Head of State, retired General Yakubu Gowon, for their efforts in promoting national unity.

He urged the citizens to remain law-abiding and to continue advocating peace as the government responds to the tragedy.

Post Views: 36