Killings: Lawyer asks court to declare National Assembly’s powers to summon Tinubu 

A human rights and constitutional lawyer, Emmanuel Ekpenyong, has urged a Federal High Court, Abuja Division to declare that the National Assembly has powers to summon President Bola Tinubu to answer questions on the steps being taken to stop the incessant extrajudicial killings of persons in Nigeria.

The Abuja-based legal practitioner from the firm of Fred-Young & Evans LP, made the appeal to Justice Gladys Olotu.

Ekpenyong also urged Justice Olotu to declare that President Tinubu falls within the description of “any person in Nigeria” that can be summoned by the National Assembly under their oversight functions as provided under Sections 88 (1) (b), 89 (1) (c) and (d) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

In the originating summons, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/490/2021, the plaintiff sued the President, Federal Republic of Nigeria; Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; and National Assembly as 1st to 3rd defendants respectively.

Ekpenyong sought four orders, including a declaration that the plaintiff has locus standi to institute the proceeding.

“A declaration that the 1st defendant falls within the description of ‘any person in Nigeria’ as provided in Sections 88 (1) (b) and 89 (1) (c) and (d) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) and subject to the summon of the 3rd defendant.

“A declaration that Sections 88 and 89 of Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) empowers the 3rd defendant to summon the 1st defendant to its Chambers to give information and answer questions on the steps taken to stop the incessant killing of persons in Nigeria.

“A declaration that the plaintiff has disclosed a reasonable cause of action against the defendants to warrant him to institute this action against them.”

Ekpenyong, in his affidavit in support, recalled that in 2020, the House of Representatives, during its plenary, made a resolution to invite former President Muhammadu Buhari to address it on the insecurity that had befallen Nigeria.

He averred that the lawmakers also asked the ex-president to inform them of the necessary modalities that had been put in place to combat and curtail the brazen activities of bandits, hoodlums and terrorists in Nigeria, as part of their oversight functions.

“Upon receipt of the resolution of the House of Representatives, the 1st defendant (ex-president) accepted the invitation and announced that he would address the House of Representatives on Thursday, 10th day of December, 2020,” he said

However, the lawyer said the former AGF, Abubakar Malami (SAN), advised the ex-president not to appear before the lawmaker because of his immunity under Section 308 of the Constitution.

“Upon the legal advice of the 2nd defendant, the 1st defendant retracted his earlier promise to honour the invitation of the House of Representatives to answer to questions on protection of lives and properties in Nigeria,” he said.

Against this development, Ekpenyong, in the suit dated and filed on June 17, 2021, prayed the court to declare that the president is a person under Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution that can be summoned by the National Assembly.

But in a joint counter affidavit filed by Simon Enock on behalf of the 1st and 2nd defendants on October 10, 2021, the lawyer urged the court to dismiss the suit.

A litigation officer, Barnabas Onoja, a staff member of the Federal Ministry of Justice, who deposed to the affidavit, disagreed with some paragraphs in the originating summons.

Onoja stated that the security agencies and structure in Nigeria had not failed in whatsoever level in curtailing the activities of bandits, hoodlums and terrorists that could result in agitation for the creation of state police in Nigeria.

He said the security agencies had “laudably improved in their efforts of curbing activities of bandits, hoodlums, kidnappers and terrorists which is evidenced by the none news of bombing and massive surrender of the repentant members of the terrorist group popularly known as Boko Haram and the Freedom with which the plaintiff was able to enjoy by coming out to file this suit”.

He argued that the ex-president had not retracted his earlier promise to honour the invitation of the House of Representatives.

Onoja said: “The 1st defendant’s functions are usually delegated to the members of the Federal Executive Council and the chiefs of the security services.

“Before and after the invitation under reference, the chiefs of the security services on behalf of the 1st defendant have on several occasions appeared before the 3rd defendant to make representations on the security issues of the country, i.e to answer questions on the protection lives and properties of Nigerians.”

Onoja, who alleged that Ekpenyong is not a Nigerian citizen or legal practitioner in Nigeria, argued that the court has no jurisdiction to entertain the suit since the plaintiff had no locus standi.

On his part, the National Assembly, in its counter affidavit dated February 6, 2023, though agreed that it can summon any person in the country in the course of its investigation under Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution, including the president, the legislature raised seven legal issues.

The lawmakers asked the court to determine whether the failure of the plaintiff to serve pre-action notice on the National Assembly pursuant to the provisions of Section 21 of the Legislative Houses Power and Privileges Act before commencing the suit affects the competence of the suit against it, among others.

In response to the joint counter affidavit of the 1st and 2nd defendant and counter affidavit of the 3rd defendant, the plaintiff filed a Reply on Points of Law dated November 3, 2021 and July 17, 2024 respectively.

He contended, amongst others, that his NBA seal on his processes raises a presumption that he is a Nigerian citizen and a legal practitioner and none of the defendants have rebutted this presumption.

Ekpenyong also contended that the provisions of Section 21 of the Legislative Houses Power and Privileges Act is an inferior legislation that is subject to the almighty constitution, which he seeks its interpretation.

He equally argued that the President’s immunity under Section 308 of the Constitution covers only criminal and civil proceedings in his personal capacity.

According to him, it does not extend to his official capacity.

Justice Olotu has fixed November 5, 2024 for further mention of the suit.

