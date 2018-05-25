Killings in Nigeria compounding children’s nutrition status – MeCAM

As the world gear up to mark the 2018 Children’s Day, the Media Centre Against Child Malnutrition (MeCAM Nigeria) has expressed worries over the wanton killings going on across the country, especially by suspected terrorists herdsmen, and urged the Federal Government to put a stop to it because its effect compounds children nutrition status.

According to a press statement issued in commemoration of the 2018 Children’s Day, MeCAM Chairman, Remmy Nweke, noted that the destruction of farmlands and killings by the terrorists herdsmen have reduced the number of farmers, while some have been killed, others have fled their farmlands.

The deaths have also left many children motherless, aggravating the already low percentage of exclusive breast fed children in Nigeria, which, according to UNICEF, stood at 15 per cent.

Conflicts and resulting mass displacement, Nweke said, often results in increased prevalence of acute malnutrition and mortality.

MeCAM, therefore, called on the Federal Government to pay more attention to children in Internally Displaced Persons camps with a view to reducing malnutrition and stunted growth through vitamin A supplementation.

Although MeCAM noted that Nigeria has made progress in micronutrient deficiency, UNICEF says half of the children aged six to 59 months do not receive Vitamin A supplementation.

Some 11 million underage children are said to be stunted, especially in the North East and North West part of the country, as well as the poorest sectors of the society.

MeCAM believes that this year’s theme: “Creating safe spaces for children: Our collective responsibility,” is apt because intervention by relevant authorities will lead to the protection of children and their mothers, which will translate to less crises and interruption in the lives of the children that will aggravate malnutrition and stunted growth of children in the country.

Children, MeCAM insisted, have a right to life and food.

MeCAM Nigeria was founded August 28, 2015 as a media advocacy group against child malnutrition and well-being, as well as to strengthen the agro-nutrition capacity and interest of its members professionally in contribution to nation-building, especially in Nigeria and across the continent of Africa among developing countries of the world.

MeCAM is committed to showcasing successful and development efforts in the area of agro-nutrition for the benefit of mankind and for Africa emancipation from extreme hunger especially in children, women and society, centred on Goal 2 of the Sustainable Development Goals.