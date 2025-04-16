Killings: IGP Egbetokun visits Plateau with Senior Officers

Following a series of tragic incidents that occurred in the Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, resulting in the death of scores of residents, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has visited the state, accompanied by senior officers.

Among those who accompanied the IGP was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Police Mobile Force, Funsho Adegboye.

Also on the trip with Egbetokun were the AIG Zone 4, AIG Zachariah Fera; and Commandant, Police Staff College Jos, AIG Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka.

Upon his arrival in Plateau State, the IGP visited the State Government House, where he commiserated with the State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, and the people of Plateau State.

During his discussion with Gov. Mutfwang, the IGP condemned the attacks and reassured him that the Nigeria Police Force would carry its best efforts to douse the rising tensions and bring the perpetrators of these heinous acts to justice.

Also Read:

Egbetokun also seized the opportunity to hold a brief meeting with tactical commanders to review strategies employed in the deployment of police operational personnel and operational assets provided to further augment the available security emplacement in the state.

The Inspector-General of Police has further directed the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, DIG Kwazhi Dali Yakubu, to take charge and oversee the operations aimed at restoring peace and serenity to Plateau State.

Post Views: 3