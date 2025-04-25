Killings: Benue Governor assures corps members of security

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has on Friday assured corps members deployed to the state of their safety during their orientation and service year.

The governor gave the assurance while speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 Orientation Course at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp in Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area.

His assurance is coming amid the growing insecurity affecting the state and the Northern region.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Youth, Sports Development and Creativity, Hon. Terkimbi Ikyange, the governor emphasised that his administration, in collaboration with security agencies, has implemented measures to ensure the safety of corps members throughout their service.

He said, “Sadly, our nation is currently bedevilled with security challenges, and Benue State is not exempt.

“However, let me quickly allay your fears and assure you that, as a government, we are committed to ensuring that your safety is guaranteed throughout your stay in the state.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our administration, in conjunction with all security agencies, has put in place comprehensive protective measures to safeguard all areas and residences occupied by corps members in the state.”

The governor also urged the new corps members to prioritise the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, describing it as a gateway to great opportunities.

He further encouraged them to use their God-given talents, which had brought them this far, to shape the future of the country.

In her address, the State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps, Mrs Veronica Garba, thanked the governor and people of the state for their support of the organisation so far.

Garba charged the new corps members to embrace the four cardinal programmes of the orientation course, which include physical training, intellectual/motivational lectures, sporting activities, and SAED.

The event saw the swearing-in of 1,600 corps members, with the Chief Judge of Benue State, Justice M. A. Ikpambese, represented by Justice Peter Ukande, administering the Oath of Allegiance.

