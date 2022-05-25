Killing of non indigenes evil, horrific, against Ndigbo norms —Orji Kalu

Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor Kalu has condemned the killing of non indigenes in the South East, describing it as an evil, horrific and pathetic act against the norms of the zone.

In a statement he personally signed Wednesday issued on Wednesday, Kalu warned that such actions are capable of provoking violence, adding that the South East should never be associated with such a horror.

“I condemn in strong and specific terms the killing of Harira Jubril and her four children in Anambra . There is no gainsaying the fact that the magnitude of carnage in the South East today is both outrageous and desecrating. I appeal to the security authorities to rise up to their responsibilities and arrest this ugly situation before it gets out of hand.”

Similarly, Kalu lamented on the gruesome murder of a student of Shehu Shahari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, by her course mates who accused her of blasphemy to Prophet Muhammed (SAW).

The deceased was set ablaze by the culprits. Describing the act as evil, cruel and barbaric, Kalu called on the Sokoto State government, security agencies and authorities of the higher institution to work harmoniously in bringing the perpetrators of the ugly act to book.

Recall that three days ago, a woman identified as Harira Jubril and her four children were killed by gunmen in Orumba north LGA of Anambra. The deceased are from the northern part of the country.

A gory video showing their bodies had appeared on social media platforms, eliciting criticism and condemnation.