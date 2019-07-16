The Civil Liberties Organisation on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to establish Nigerians in the Diaspora Welfare Committee in every country.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Vincent Ezekwueme, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in Enugu on the recent killing of Nigerians abroad.

Ezekwueme made reference to the recent alleged murder of Dr Elizabeth Chukwu, Deputy Director-General of Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria in her hotel room in Johannesburg, South Africa.

She was attending an international insurance conference held in the South African capital, Johannesburg, which was organised by the African Insurance Organisation.

He said: “I wish to call on the Federal Government to establish Nigerians in the Diaspora Welfare Committee in every country Nigeria maintains embassy or have diplomatic relationship.

“It is not only long overdue, but ineluctable, inexorable, indispensable and inevitable in order to ensure that Nigerians are protected and get help within the shortest possible time and means.”

He decried the incessant killings of Nigerians in South Africa with the country’s authority allegedly doing little or nothing to apprehend, detain and prosecute the perpetrators to act as a deterrent to others.

He said: “CLO is reminding the South African government that the sanctity of human persons must be respected.

“The right to life is inalienable, inviolable, divine and constitutional rights that without it one cannot exist and live as human beings.

“It is pertinent to note that the action of the perpetrators is not only devilish, inhuman, horrendous, condemnable but worst form of irresponsibility and lawlessness.”

The CLO head urged the Federal Government as a matter of urgency to compel the South African government to unravel the circumstance surrounding the gruesome murder of Chukwu.

Ezekwueme appealed to the Federal Government, National Human Rights Commissions, Coalition of Civil Society Organisations and Nigeria Diaspora Commission to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to book and adequate compensation paid to the deceased’s family.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari should dispatch to South Africa, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, to have on the spot assessment of the circumstances surrounding the despicable and detestable murder of Chukwu.”